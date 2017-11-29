Liverpool vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Reds go to Stoke looking to earn all three points

Liverpool hits the road on Wednesday in Premier League play, traveling to Stoke City as Jurgen Klopp's side aims to put together 90 quality minutes to earn the three points and move up the table. The Reds are in sixth place, two points behind fourth-place Arsenal. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Stoke doesn't let Liverpool get the win, scoring late against the inconsistent Reds defense to earn a draw. Liverpool 1, Stoke 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories