Stoke City vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds go to Stoke looking to earn all three points
Liverpool hits the road on Wednesday in Premier League play, traveling to Stoke City as Jurgen Klopp's side aims to put together 90 quality minutes to earn the three points.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Stoke doesn't let Liverpool get the win, scoring late against the inconsistent Reds defense to earn a draw. Liverpool 1, Stoke 1.
