Paris Saint-Germain are on the road this week traveling to Eastern France to face RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1 knowing that their record-equaling 10th French title is already assured. Julien Stephan's men are desperate for points in the hunt for continental qualification while Mauricio Pochettino's side have nothing left to play for. Will the Argentine experiment with youth, or try to finish the season as strongly as possible?

Date: Friday, Apr. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Date: Friday, Apr. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Stade de la Meinau -- Strasbourg, France

Team news

Strasbourg: Dimitri Lienard, Jean-Eudes Aholou, and Ismael Doukoure are back for the hosts while Nordine Kandil, Marvin Elimbi, and Abdul Majeed Waris all miss out.

PSG: Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, Abdou Diallo, and Colin Dagba are all out injured while Idrissa Gueye is suspended for the trip.

Storylines

Strasbourg: With just one win from their last four in Ligue 1, Racing must pick up points once more if they want to guarantee European soccer next season. Competition is strong for continental berths at present and RC Lens showed last week in Paris that the champions can be a source of points at this stage of the campaign.

PSG: With the title now confirmed, there is not likely to be much motivation within the group despite a five-match unbeaten run. Pochettino's future is up in the air while there is no resolution yet over Kylian Mbappe's ending contract either, although the Argentine head coach suggested on Thursday that both men will be at Parc des Princes next season.

"It is 100% in both cases," said Pochettino. "There are no discussions outside the normal with the leadership. We have a good relationship and communicate well together. We work hard together and are thinking about the future."

Prediction

The hosts will be hungry for this one while the visitors' minds will likely be elsewhere. A draw would not be impossible, but do not be surprised to see Stephan's men claim all three points.

Pick: Strasbourg 2-1 PSG.