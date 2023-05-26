Paris Saint-Germain will hope to confirm their 11th Ligue 1 title on Saturday away at RC Strasbourg Alsace after being denied last weekend by RC Lens. Christophe Galtier's side only need one point from the final two games to do so and will be targeting a win at Stade de la Meinau to kill any lingering suspense. Kylian Mbappe's double away at Auxerre last week was not enough to confirm the historic feat so Les Parisiens need to go again this week against a Strasbourg side now pretty much safe from relegation.

"It is the last away game, but we are staying competitive," said Galtier in Friday's pre-game press conference. "We are PSG, and we are always duty-bound to get results. Strasbourg are fighting to stay up, but they seem to be in a very strong position. We are in a strong position to clinch the title. It is going to be a big game. We are going to be playing in a fiery atmosphere at La Meinau. Frederic Antonetti has managed to get them back on track, and they will be closing out their home campaign against us with an undoubtedly more liberated team in a stadium that lives and breathes football.

"This is our second consecutive away game. We are on a winning streak away from home, and we want to keep it going. I am obviously expecting an intense game away to Strasbourg. They have followed us everywhere away from home. I hope that we will be able to get a good result to celebrate winning the title with them at La Meinau and then see them at the Parc for the final game of the season against Clermont."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 27 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade de la Meinau -- Strasbourg, France

Stade de la Meinau -- Strasbourg, France TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Strasbourg +375; Draw: +320; PSG -154 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Strasbourg: Regular skipper Alexander Djiku is suspended so will miss out for the hosts while Gerzino Nyamsi is expected to step in. Eduard Sobol is a doubt while Thomas Delaine and Eiji Kawashima will miss out again. Frederic Guilbert should be fit, but PSG loanee Colin Dagba could be required in case he does not make it.

Possible Strasbourg XI: Sels; Doukoure, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Perrin, Guilbert; Diarra, Sissoko, Sanson, Bellegarde; Diallo.

PSG: Achraf Hakimi remains suspended so expect to see Warren Zaire-Emery continue out of position at right back. Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes are all out for the season while Marquinhos, Hugo Ekitike and Fabian Ruiz have missed the cut after training issues. Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti also sat out training during the week, but are available for the game itself as part of the confirmed PSG squad. Galtier also omitted to allow the likes of Ilyes Housni to stay with the under-19s for their big semifinal against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille: "He will be at the disposal of the U19s this weekend, as they have a big game coming up against Marseille in the Championnat National U19 semi-finals."

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Sanches, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe.

Prediction

This one could go either way, but PSG should just shade it against a relived Strasbourg side after a tough season. Galtier's men showed last week that they can turn it on if concentrated while they only need a point here or at home to Clermont. A draw would not be stunning, but it would be enough all the same. Pick: Strasbourg 1, PSG 2.