Indian Super League club Odisha fired manager Stuart Baxter on Tuesday after the coach made offensive remarks about rape in a post match press conference when speaking of the game's officiating. The comments came after a defeat against Jamshedpur on Monday.

"You need decisions to go your way and they didn't," Baxter said on Indian's Star Sports television. "I don't know when we're going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty."

Shortly after those remarks were made public, the club released a statement expressing their shock at Baxter's choice of words.

"It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club," the statement read. "We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally."

One day later, Odisha FC did just that, as the club announced on Tuesday that Baxter would no longer be a part of the team.

Baxter was last on a sideline as manager when he was the coach for the South African national team. He also previously managed the England under-19 team, Swedish league club AIK and South African league club Kaizer Chiefs -- the latter of the two he led to titles in 1998 (AIK), 2013 and 2015 (Chiefs).