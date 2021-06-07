What a summer of soccer it will be at CBS Sports on Paramount+. Building off of acquiring the English television rights for the UEFA Champions League and NWSL, CBS Sports will be your home for soccer this summer with a variety of competitions, including matches for the United States men's national team. Summer coverage kicked off with the U.S. Men's National Team winning Concacaf Nations League, but there's plenty more to come as we await one of the world's biggest leagues arrives at CBS Sports with Italy's Serie A beginning in August.

Here's everything to know:

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Resumes: Wednesday, June 2

Live stream: Paramount+

First round (Window 2): June 2-8

Second round (first leg): June 12

Second round (second leg): June 15

What to know: The fight to move on in qualifying continues in June with national teams such as Nicaragua, Guatemala, Canada, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago and others compete in the first and second rounds, looking to get into the crucial third round. That third round, starting later this year, will see teams join the big boys of Concacaf in an eight-team group where the top three qualify for next year's World Cup, while fourth place go to the inter-confederation playoffs.

NWSL

Regular season: May-October

Live stream: Paramount+

What to know: The NWSL season season rolls on all summer as the battle to be the top women's professional team in the United States heats up. The 10-team league has seen the Alex Morgan-led Orlando Pride start off hot, while newcomers Racing Louisville have also impressed with their defense in top form. Six teams will then make the playoffs and battle for the trophy.

Brasileirão Serie A

Regular season: May-December

Live stream: Paramount+

What to know: One of the most technically-gifted leagues in the world can now be seen on Paramount+ with giants like Flamengo, Santos, Sao Paulo, Gremio and Palmeiras doing battle in the 20-team league. The competition is filled with the youngest Brazilian stars and even veterans like the legendary Dani Alves, who holds the record for the most trophies for a pro soccer player with 42.

UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

First qualifying round: First leg July 6-7; second leg July 13-14

Second qualifying round: First leg July 20-21; second leg July 27-28

Third qualifying round: First leg Aug. 3-4; second leg Aug. 10

Play-offs: First leg Aug. 17-18; second leg Aug. 24-25

Champions League group stage draw: Aug. 26

What to know: Some of the smaller teams in Europe will look to become this season's Cinderella and make their way through qualifying rounds with the hope of getting into the group stage. Teams competing in these rounds include Dinamo Zagreb, Malmo, Legia Warsaw and others.

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Regular season: July-December

Live stream: Paramount+

What to know: The Argentine top flight's new season begins in June with all eyes on Boca Juniors and River Plate, while other big clubs look to take home the title like Independiente and Racing. A physical, speedy and technical league, the matches are sure to provide thrilling moments with Europe's stars of tomorrow. But don't discount the veterans such as Carlos Tevez of Boca and Enzo Perez of River as they look to add to their trophy case during the later stages of their careers.

Serie A (Italy)

Regular season: August 2021-May 2022

Live stream: Paramount+

What to know: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lautaro Martinez and a whole bunch of young Americans are coming to CBS Sports with Serie A. With Weston McKennie at Juventus, Bryan Reynolds at Roma and more Americans potentially joining, Serie A is becoming more enticing by the day. With Inter Milan ending Juve's nearly decade of dominance, can Ronaldo lead his team back to the top or will a surprise side like AC Milan return to their glory days?