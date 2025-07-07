The 2025 summer transfer window has already started, and after the end of the FIFA Club World Cup things will definitely get more intense. Before the start of the summer tournament, clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool have already made some key moves but others will make more summer signings ahead of the new season, which will start in August. Let's now take a look at 10 players who could be on the move:

Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP

The Swedish striker is reportedly leaving Sporting CP this summer as the same player has asked for a move in the transfer window and Arsenal emerged as the strongest candidate to sign Gyokeres. Arsenal are looking for a central striker and he's considered among the best players in that role and the player is now pushing for the Premier League move and won't be back in Portugal to start preparing the new season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports he has agreed to give up €2 million from his salary in order to facilitate negotiations between Arsenal and Sporting.

Possible landing spot: Arsenal

Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter

The Turkish midfielder might leave Inter this summer, as Galatasaray have shown interest. The rumors of his possible summer exit reached Nerazzurri captain Lautaro Martinez, who spoke at the FIFA Club World Cup and said, "The message is clear -- whoever wants to stay, stay; whoever doesn't want to stay must go."

Calhanoglu issued a strong statement against the team captain and the club, but also confirmed he doesn't know where he will play next. If Inter sell Calhanoglu, they will definitely need to replace one of the best players on their roster in the shortest time possible.

Possible landing spot: Galatasaray

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool

The Liverpool striker is not expected to stay at the English club beyond this summer, as multiple clubs have shown interest in signing him in the current summer transfer window. Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2022, might join the Italian Serie A as Napoli are in talks to sign him, among other European clubs. Arne Slot's team will start the preseason in the coming days, but the expectation around the club is that Darwin Nunez won't be part of the squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Possible landing spots: Napoli, Juventus

Victor Osimhen, Napoli

One of the sagas of the summer of 2024 is back. Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is back on the Napoli roster after playing on loan at Galatasaray during the 2024-25 season, and he's now waiting to understand where he will play next. For sure, he won't play again for Napoli after what happened last summer, as the Azzurri also signed Romelu Lukaku, and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing him, but Osimhen has a $70 million release clause in his contract valid until July 15. Saudi team Al-Hilal wanted to sign Osimhen this summer but it was the same player who refused to join the Saudi Pro League as he's probably waiting for another European team to start talks with his camp.

Possible landing spots: Juventus, Galatasaray, Al-Hilal

Jadon Sancho, Manchester United

After the loan spell at Chelsea, Jadon Sancho is now back at Manchester United but not for a long. The English winger is expected once again to leave the Red Devils, and possibly for the last time. Juventus, once again, have shown interest and are working to sign the player but a lot will depend on their outgoings first.

Possible landing spots: Juventus, Napoli

Nick Woltemade, Stuttgart

Bayern Munich are looking for a new striker and German talent Nick Woltemade has become one of their best options right now. The Stuttgart player, who scored 17 goals in 33 matches last season, is reportedly interested in the German giants but the two clubs are still looking to find an agreement as Bayern Munich are not willing, as of now, to pay what Stuttgart are asking (around €80 million), but this is a deal that can become more concrete once the Club World Cup ends, and Bayern Munich will start to prepare their new season.

Possible landing spot: Bayern Munich

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus

As mentioned above, Juventus' summer business will depend on their outgoings first, and the main player who is expected to leave the Bianconeri this summer is Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. The former Fiorentina man has a contract running until 2026 and he's not expected to sign a new deal at the club. This is why both his camp and Juventus are looking to find a solution for him in this summer transfer window. If Juventus sell Vlahovic, the Bianconeri could get a striker like Osimhen.

Possible landing spots: Arsenal, AC Milan

Rodrygo, Real Madrid

This might be one of the hottest names to watch this summer. Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid is now in doubt, and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian star after the end of the Club World Cup. The Spanish club are starting a new era under manager Xabi Alonso and Rodrygo might look for a new club as Arsenal need a striker and a player of that importance. We will know more about his future after the end of the summer tournament, but he's definitely a name to watch in the next weeks.

Possible landing spot: Arsenal

Antony, Manchester United

The Brazilian winger, after a successful spell at Real Betis, is now back at Manchester United, but both player and club have already agreed that the striker will leave in the summer alongside other Manchester United players such as Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. After showing his skills in Spain, where Antony played a total of 26 goals, scoring nine between LaLiga and the UEFA Conference League, he's now ready to start a new chapter at another club.

Possible landing spots: Premier League clubs

Denzel Dumfries, Inter

The Dutch winger has been one of the best players of the season around Europe, but according to multiple reports, the Inter defender has a $25 million release clause in his contract that will be valid until July 15 and Barcelona have shown their interest in recent days. It's not clear if the Spanish club will be able to pay the requested fee to sign the player. If the clause isn't met by the deadline, Inter are expected to ask for much more if other clubs want to sign a winger who scored 11 goals in the 47 games played in all competitions with the Nerazzurri this season.

Possible landing spot: Barcelona

Bonus: Timothy Weah, Juventus

The United States national team winger is expected to leave Juventus this summer as the Italian club decided to sell Weah after two years at the club. The Bianconeri found an agreement with Nottingham Forest over a transfer, but the player refused to join the Premier League team and he's now waiting to see where he will play next. As of today, there are few chances to see him playing again with Juventus, but never say never when it comes to transfers. Remember all the times Weston McKennie was set to leave Juve, only to end up staying?

Possible landing spots: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Marseille