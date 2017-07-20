Summer Transfers: Chicharito Hernandez leaving Bayer Leverkusen for West Ham United

Former Manchester United striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is returning to the Premier League. According to ESPN Mexico, the veteran striker said himself he is joining West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham announced that the two sides had an agreement in place:

A deal has been agreed for @CH14_https://t.co/6oTXPx6VTr — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 20, 2017

ESPNFC reports that the striker is joining the London-based club for $16.9 million and will lead the attack for the club, which has struggled to sign talent up top that could mesh well with the team's system, with the likes of Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri failing to make an impact.

The 29-year-old has scored 39 goals in 76 matches for Leverkusen since 2015. Linked with a move to MLS, he opts to return to the league where he became a household name, playing for Manchester United for five years.