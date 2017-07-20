Summer Transfers: Chicharito Hernandez leaving Bayer Leverkusen for West Ham United
The Mexican international is returning the Premier League
Former Manchester United striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is returning to the Premier League. According to ESPN Mexico, the veteran striker said himself he is joining West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham announced that the two sides had an agreement in place:
ESPNFC reports that the striker is joining the London-based club for $16.9 million and will lead the attack for the club, which has struggled to sign talent up top that could mesh well with the team's system, with the likes of Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri failing to make an impact.
The 29-year-old has scored 39 goals in 76 matches for Leverkusen since 2015. Linked with a move to MLS, he opts to return to the league where he became a household name, playing for Manchester United for five years.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Preview: Mexico vs. Honduras
The Mexicans are expected to advance past against the scrappy Hondurans
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
-
Player twists Altidore's nipple
This isn't good sportsmanship, not even close
-
Gold Cup schedule, standings, scores
The U.S. and Mexico are, as expected, the favorites
-
USA tops El Salvador: Gold Cup takeaways
The U.S. has advanced far but hasn't looked the part
-
USA tops El Salvador, moves on to semis
The U.S. is a win away from the final
Add a Comment