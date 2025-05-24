Sunderland are back in the Premier League after winning 2-1 in the Championship final against Sheffield United at Wembley in one of the most exciting comebacks in the recent history of the game as Tom Watson scored a last minute winning goal that propelled Sunderland to Premier League soccer 2025-26. The Black Cats are back to the English first division for the first time since 2017, after some challenging years when they were relegated as low as League One the season after getting relegated to the second division, a season that was documented in the Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die', highlighting the club's disappointment.

The final against Sheffield United was incredibly eventful as Sunderland conceded the first goal of the game played at Wembley as Tyrese Campbell scored the opening goal of the final, before Sunderland made the comeback in the second half. Eliezer Mayenda scored the equalizer with 15 minutes left on the clock, before the winning shot of 19-year old striker Tom Watson, who led Sunderland to the incredible win. The playoff Championship final is widely considered as the "richest game in the world" considering Sunderland will now receive around $300 million to play the 2025-26 edition of the Premier League.