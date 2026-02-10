Liverpool will try to recover from a devastating loss when they visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday to face Sunderland in an English Premier League match. The Reds (11-6-8) are sixth in the Premier League table after Manchester City rallied in the final six minutes to beat them 2-1 at Anfied on Sunday. Sunderland (9-9-7) are in ninth place and have lost three consecutive EPL matches but are 7-5-0 at home this season.

Kickoff in Sunderland, England on Wednesday is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. Liverpool are -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100) in the latest Sunderland vs. Liverpool odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Sunderland are +360 underdogs (wager $100 to win $360). A draw is priced at +290 and the total is set at 2.5 (Over -125, Under +100). You can check out the latest projections for Liverpool vs. Sunderland at SportsLine, and before you make any bets, you need to see what soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say about this Premier League match.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Sunderland vs. Liverpool on Wednesday.

Sunderland vs. Liverpool best bets

Sunderland Double Chance (+100, 1 unit)

Both Teams to Score (-130, 1 unit)

Sunderland and the Stadium of Light

There is only one team in the entirety of the Premier League that hasn't lost a match at home this season. It's not Manchester United or Manchester City. It's not Liverpool or Chelsea. It's not even top of the table Arsenal, It's Sunderland. When playing at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland have been in tremendous form.

They've played 12 home matches this season and have won seven of those, drawing the other five. They've taken points off teams like Manchester City, Newcastle, Arsenal and Aston Villa while playing at home. This is important to remember that this team tends to defy odds when backed by its fans.

Liverpool's Recent Form Favors Goals

Liverpool will enter this match coming off a brutal loss to Manchester City over the weekend. They went up 1-0 against the Citizens at home, and conceded two goals after the 80th minute to lose all three points. While this match was disappointing, we saw a continuation of a few things.

The first is that Liverpool games have been fantastic for people who like betting on goals. Their last five matches have seen 22 goals, with players like Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai really finding their strides. The defense is the main problem. Liverpool's defense has been horrendous and not up to their standard. Expect them to press for goals, but expect a Sunderland team that is dominant at home to do the same.