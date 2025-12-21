It will be only one between Napoli and Bologna to lift the Supercoppa Italiana trophy on Monday as the two sides will meet for the final at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a game you can watch live on Paramount+. Napoli were able to beat AC Milan 2-0 in the semifinal on Thursday while the team coached by Vincenzo Italiano won against Inter in penalties on Friday. For Bologna, winning the Supercoppa would be something historical after winning the Coppa Italia earlier this year, showing incredible and constant growth over the last years, while Conte can potentially win his third Supercoppa as manager, after the when he was the Juventus coach in 2012 and in 2013. Let's take a look at what you need to know ahead of the final:

How to watch Napoli vs. Bologna

Date : Monday, Dec. 22 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 22 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +110; Draw +265; Bologna +330

Bologna want to make history again

After winning the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan earlier this year, Italiano's team have another exciting chance to lift their second trophy in less than six months. The Italian coach showed once again to be one of the best around the country this season, and Bologna continue to impress in Italy and in Europe. After the season when they clinched a Champions League spot under Thiago Motta, Italiano was not only able to satisfy the expectations around the club but was also able to win the Coppa Italia in his first season in charge of the Rossoblu.

This is why, although they will face a loaded Napoli, Italiano believes they have chance to bring the trophy back to their city.

"When you play the finals, the only desire you have is to be the one celebrating and lifting the trophy. Together with the lads, I'll try to give our very best. It's wonderful to play these matches, they bring incredible feelings: you reach the climax of a journey that begins by winning the Coppa Italia, which gives you the chance to play games of this importance," he said during the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Conte to win his second trophy at Napoli?

After beating 2-0 AC Milan in the semifinal last week, the Italian manager has the chance to win his second trophy at Napoli after surprisingly winning the Italian Serie A in his first season at the club. The Azzurri had some ups and downs in this first part of the season, especially due to the injuries that affected the roster, including the ones of Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, but despite that, they are still close to the top of the Serie A standings and can potentially win another trophy on Monday against Bologna. Speaking to the media ahead of the final on Sunday, Conte said, "The positive aspects of a win and of reaching a final give you energy and confidence. This is a very important boost for those playing in this final. We've recovered and we're all preparing for this match together. It's great to reach a final, but in the end, people only remember who won. And it will always be that way."

Will Romelu Lukaku be back on the pitch?

The big news of the Supercoppa Italiana is that Lukaku is finally back in the Napoli squad. The Belgian striker suffered a muscular injury on Aug. 16 that prevented him from playing the first months of the 2025-26 season and his return is getting closer. Lukaku didn't feature in the team that faced AC Milan in the semifinals on Thursday. After training with the team ahead of the final, there are more chances to see him playing at least some minutes but the most important news is that his return to play is now just a matter of time.