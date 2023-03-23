Second place in Group A, Mexico will need to sweep their Nations League matches this window to pass Jamacia in the standings. Under new coach Diego Cocca, a new era is underway for El Tri, and he'll have a deep 34-player roster to evaluate during these matches. Even though facing Suriname and Jamacia during this international window isn't considered top-level competition, two wins can secure Mexico's place in the upcoming Copa America for a true challenge ahead of being 2026 World Cup cohosts.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Mar. 23 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Mar. 23 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion -- Paramaribo, Suriname

: Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion -- Paramaribo, Suriname TV: None | Streaming: Paramount+

None Paramount+ Odds: Suriname +2300; Draw +525; Mexico -700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suriname: Searching for their first victory in Nations League play, Suriname will be up against it despite hosting Mexico in their home stadium. Without a win since September of 2022, the team will lean on Sheraldo Becker of Union Berlin to try and defeat Mexico, but even that may not be enough despite the team having a European presence.

Mexico: Henry Martin has been called into the squad to help fix Mexico's scoring woes while the team is still built on a strong defense. Along with Hriving Lonzano and Diego Laniez, the team has strength in depth that will see El Tri close in on returning to first place in the group.

Prediction

Even though Mexico has struggled to attack, they'll have plenty of firepower to make it through this match, as Suriname can be contained by their defenders. Pick: Suriname 0, Mexico 3