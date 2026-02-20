From teetering on the edge of going out of business during the early 2000s to preparing to kick off a league's 31st season with some of the best players in the world, Major League Soccer has come a long way since the first ball was kicked between the San Jose Clash and D.C. United in 1996. What started as a mandate to bring first division soccer to the United States as a stipulation in landing the 1994 World Cup has become one of the top soccer leagues in the world, with no signs of slowing down. Beginning with only 10 teams in 1996, there will be 30 teams in action this weekend, as the league has grown in unimaginable ways. From multimillion-dollar facilities to the presence on national teams and World Cup rosters, and of course, Lionel Messi, the fingerprints of MLS will be all over the 2026 World Cup, taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico this summer.

MLS commissioner Don Garber summed this up well during his state of the league address in December, saying, "We'd love to say that [the World Cup is] the rocket fuel, but this jet has been running for 30 years, and it's going to run for another 30."

In what will be the biggest World Cup in history, the 2026 tournament will expand to 48 teams for the first time, featuring at least four first-time qualifiers. It's expected to surpass records set by the 1994 World Cup, which is still the most attended in history. The 16 host cities are only the tip of the iceberg as well, with training facilities being picked out all around North America to ensure that national teams can have a true home away from home. But for any of this to happen, it goes back to the soccer builders in this country -- Lamar Hunt (of the Hunt family that owns the Kansas City Chiefs), Alan Rothenberg, Philip Anschutz, and so many more.

Only a few may have expected things would advance so far when MLS started. However, for the first commissioner in league history, Doug Logan, this doesn't surprise him in the slightest.

"Yes, I did," Logan said when asked if he expected to see the best players in the world playing in MLS. "People ask me that all the time. And the answer is yes. Part of the responsibility and the charge to the top leader in entities like this is to be able to have a vision of what could be and then tirelessly and ceaselessly keep the institution and the organization on that track. I realized where it was going to go. Not where it could go, but where it was going to go.

"I also realized after the first year or a year and a half that it was going to take longer and be more expensive to get there than my owners anticipated, And those were two realities for me, but if you're asking me, did I ever envision it getting to this, the answer is yes."

NASL collapses, MLS rises

Even with the league being founded in the wake of the North American Soccer League collapsing, that didn't stop investors like the Hunt family from buying into the potential that MLS could have. The NASL brought Pele to North America, and the New York Cosmos are still to this day one of the most recognizable American soccer brands, despite not having played a game since 2020 -- although that will change in March as they take the pitch to face Portland Hearts of Pine in New Jersey in USL League One.

At times, being able to keep that vision may have been easier said than done, especially during a period when Anschutz owned six of the league's 10 clubs, but the message remained the same. The people involved with the founding of MLS saw the potential in the league, and it was massive, but to come full circle with another World Cup on United States soil is where things are special in this moment of reflection. It may have taken longer than expected to get the World Cup back, but this is where the league can show how far it has come from the days of 10 clubs and franchises folding (Tampa Bay Mutiny, Miami Fusion, Chivas USA) and take advantage of the increased interest in soccer in America during it.

MLS cities, facilities to have huge impact

Host cities during the FIFA Club World Cup took notice when Boca Juniors fans descended on Miami, ES Tunis fans took over Times Square, and Brazilian fans marched from the Art Museum in Philadelphia, and it's an effect that will only be magnified during the World Cup. Kansas City will be central to this, with Algeria, Argentina, England, and the Netherlands all training in the Kansas City region.

"A World Cup puts the host country and all of the host cities on the global map. And of course, Kansas City is a big city, but from a global standpoint, it's probably not a very well-known city, with maybe the exception of its American football league team, which has garnered a little bit of global recognition over the last six or seven years," said Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Hunt Sports Group, which owns the Chiefs and MLS club FC Dallas. "But I really expect that Kansas City will become known globally because of its role in hosting World Cup games."

MLS facilities have come a long way during this time, as the new Red Bull New York training facility in Harrison, N.J., that will open in March has a price tag higher than most early soccer-specific stadiums as over $120 million. That facility will host the Brazil national team during this summer's World Cup.

Many of the league's newest facilities have garnered praise globally, with players noting the differences as well as teams and executives abroad taking note, but with national teams making the United States their home during the summer, it will be a true show of what these facilities have to offer. They were a large part of why the first expanded World Cup is taking place in the United States, and who knows, the facilities could lead to a few transfers into MLS following the World Cup. During a changing tide of American soccer, even those will be easier with the league looking to adopt a summer-to-spring schedule shift in 2027 to aling with the rest of the soccer world.

It's one of many reasons why this World Cup feels like as much of an inflection point as it does a celebration of soccer, which was also the case in 1994, which brought the pressure of a new league, as there wasn't even a commissioner until November of 1995, before beginning play in 1996.

"I had less than three months before we were going to play in 10 cities. It was a whirlwind kickstart. We had an incredibly successful first year because everyone was kicking the tires and thinking that it's going to be like the World Cup, and leagues are not like the World Cup. Leagues are there to endure and stay and have a legacy," Logan said.

And more than 30 years later, MLS has endured and is building its legacy brick by brick. This year won't have such a sprint compared to what '94 did, but with the coming shift, it's clear that the league is also entering a new era. New stadium projects will also see New York City FC's time playing at Yankee Stadium come to an end, and MLS has a massive opportunity in the wake of the World Cup.

But the trajectory doesn't end there because it also impacts the youth level, which MLS EVP and Chief Communications Officer Dan Courtemanche notes.

"We're a league now that has elite player development and incredible facilities, and 43,000 kids playing in MLS NEXT. My son plays U15 MLS NEXT. He's with an elite club; he plays against the Red Bulls, New York City FC, the Revolution, and D.C. United, and I see the sophistication now at the youth level," Courtemanche said. "This is my 34th season about to start in professional soccer but I'm only a few season in when it comes to viewing it as a soccer parent at a serious level, and my son, when he's done within 24 to 36 hours, he goes onto TOCA, the software program, our partners and he can see videos of all the key plays that he made, the pluses and the minuses and it helps him evaluate his game he works with his coach and it makes him better, and I gotta tell you, I didn't see that coming probably even five or 10 years ago that 43,000 kids have access to that."

With players like Alex Freeman and Obed Vargas making the jump to top level European leagues this year and others like Cavan Sullivan set to follow in the future, the impact of MLS Next on youth soccer can't be understated as well as the impact that the United Soccer League has in offering more pathways and opportunities for people to play and learn about soccer who may not have previously been able to.

Capitalizing on the World Cup wave

While there's optimism about what MLS can gain from the World Cup, it's critical to catch soccer fans soon after the World Cup. It's easier to do when the league can now say, "Look at these players who were at the World Cup, you can keep watching them in MLS," which isn't something that could've been said to this degree in previous World Cups outside of members of North American national teams. Truth be told, 2022 was a banner year for MLS at the World Cup, and the 2026 edition is set to be even bigger. Messi joined MLS in the following summer, and he won the Ballon d'Or as a member of Inter Miami for his production in 2022.

Lionel Messi's 2023 Ballon d'Or was awarded to him as a member of Inter Miami. Getty Images

"During the last two years, in total attendance, we were the second-highest attended league in the world behind the Premier League. And I wouldn't have imagined that either," Courtemanche said. "So look, the world's game is here. It's continuing. And even during the World Cup in 2022, we had 37 players from Major League Soccer competing for various national teams. That was more than any other league in the Western Hemisphere."

But how that conversion is done is critical. Just because someone watches the World Cup doesn't mean that they'll automatically decide that MLS is the league for them, but the league will need to ensure that it capitalizes on those people sampling soccer to turn them into domestic fans.

"One of the things that has happened after every World Cup in recent times is that the domestic league that plays in the host country receives a big boost," Hunt said. "If you look at the attendance numbers, the TV viewership, in the year or two after a country hosts the World Cup, those numbers grow significantly. And I think in a country like the United States, where we still have an opportunity to create a lot of new soccer fans, I think that'll be particularly pronounced. And so MLS will have a real opportunity to benefit both in terms of fans attending games and watching the league on TV. So I think that's very exciting for Major League Soccer and something that we need to make sure we capitalize on."

MLS isn't a league that has been around for the vast majority of Americans' lives like some other places that have hosted World Cups, but with a fandom that tends to a younger demographic, the league can set itself up well for the next 30-plus years, although, hopefully, it won't take that long for the World Cup to return to America. Soccer in America has come a long way since the last World Cup, and it could be unrecognizable, taking another look back in the future, in a good way, considering the successes that have happened since the MLS' founding. American players have taken massive steps over the last several years, and MLS has as well. They are counting on their growth to continue, be further cultivated by the World Cup, and for the next set of years to bring exponential growth initial founders could have only dreamed of.