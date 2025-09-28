MILAN -- This past August, Bluenergy Stadium, the home stadium of Udinese, hosted the 2025 UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Tottenham, an event that underlined once again how Udinese are working on and off the pitch to grow. Over the years, the Italian team established themselves as one of the most innovative around the country and abroad. Their own stadium, formerly called Stadio Friuli, set an example for the other big Italian teams through their stadium ownership (not owned by the city as most teams) and sustainability with solar panels, especially these days as both Inter and AC Milan will soon know the future of their historical San Siro, as Milan's city council will finally vote to renovate it.

The Pozzo family, who have owned Udinese since 1986, are now working to change the culture of their team and continue their growth, making it more international off the pitch with sustainability, fashion and academies abroad. This week, the club unveiled their new third kit in Milan during the Fashion Week in, partnering with Italian designer Domenico Orefice.

CBS Sports sat down with Magda Pozzo, Udinese's Strategic Marketing Coordinator, who explained why Udinese wanted to unveil the new kit in Milan during Fashion Week.

"For us, this has certainly become a very important moment because Milan Fashion Week represents the highest level of fashion. So, with the partnership we established three years ago, it represents a great opportunity for us. Linking this project with a new emerging designer, giving visibility to his talent through football, is very positive for us. There's always a different storytelling, and that's the beautiful part," Pozzo said. "Last year, it was more focused on sustainability, and this year we took a step further: combining the modernity of the designer and fashion with the concept of territory. Domenico did a great job. He created a strong connection with our region and our territory, adding this touch of modernity."

Getty Images

The 28-year-old, known for his "hybrid sportswear style that blends tailoring, culture, and experimentation," founded his own brand at 17, creating leather goods and managing every stage of production. Udinese wanted him to become their designer for the new kit, showing how the club are working closely with young designers. The shirt itself is a distinctive golden-yellow shade and displays, both front and back in a stylized form, the eagle – one of Udine and Friuli's most important historical symbols, deeply rooted in medieval history and the Friulian cultural identity, also echoed on the inside collar.

"On the right chest, one above the other, stand out the Macron Hero and Domenico Orefice's logo, an interlacing of his initials that conveys movement," the club said. "On the left side is the Udinese Calcio crest. The back neck is customized with a label matching the jersey's color and graphics, featuring the Udinese Calcio and Domenico Orefice logos, the wording "I PRIMI BIANCONERI D'ITALIA", the Macron logo and the claim 'Designed in Bologna,' certifying that each garment is conceived, designed and developed at the Macron Campus in Valsamoggia."

Being sustainable and expanding

Pozzo, together with the board, is working to make Udinese sustainable in all aspects of the club. In March 2025, Udinese officially presented the new solar park, the photovoltaic power system located on the roof of the stadium owned by the club, is a cutting-edge construction featuring 2,409 latest-generation solar panels capable of producing an average of about 3,000 kWh/day, designed with the support of the Polytechnic University of Milan.

"Our solar park is our flagship project in terms of sustainability, one of the few of its kind in Europe, and we will be fully powered by solar energy on match days. It's a major achievement. On top of that, we have also created an energy community, and what's important is that we didn't stop there: all extra energy produced will be donated to the community, and the revenue generated will be used for charitable purposes, particularly for hospitals. We are pursuing several projects because we want to be concrete when we talk about sustainability," Pozzo told CBS Sports.

Stefano Trovati/Udinese





The club are also hoping to make a big impact in the United States, aiming to develop academies in the country as a way to further expand their brand, but also be more in touch with the American player pool with numerous players now in Italy, such as Milan's Christian Pulisic and Juventus' Weston McKennie.

"We are also working on expanding our academies, especially in the United States and the Middle East. This is a longer-term process. One of our goals is to internationalize our brand while maintaining strong local roots and a deep sense of belonging. While we remain mindful of tradition, at the same time, we are strongly pushing innovation. It starts with scouting and then we apply it, as we say, off the pitch, in many other areas as well. For our partners too, this drive toward innovation and globalization is very important, so that thanks to these events Udinese can become an iconic club for innovation while also becoming increasingly international, even though we are a provincial team."