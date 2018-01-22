Swansea City vs. Liverpool odds: Picks, predictions from proven Soccerbot model

Liverpool travels to face Swansea City on Monday (3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network). Liverpool is favored by 1.5, unchanged from the open. The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 3, also unchanged from the open.

Before you bet Liverpool vs. Swansea City, you need to see what renowned European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

Sumpter's Soccerbot reads current odds and team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches.

In its debut week on SportsLine, the model went 4-1 against the spread in its five featured English Premier League games. That was no surprise, either. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

Among the winners: The math professor's model nailed Liverpool (+0.5 goals) vs. Manchester City and Leicester City (+1.5) at Chelsea.

Now, the Soccerbot has set its sights on the EPL fixture between Liverpool and Swansea, and its picks are in. You can see them over at SportsLine.

The model is leaning on the total going over, but its must-see pick is against the spread.

Sumpter knows this is an important game for both clubs involved. Liverpool, which is in third place in the standings, is coming off a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester City. With that victory, Liverpool is now on the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Swansea, meanwhile, sits at the bottom of the table with just 17 points. The Swans have only scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season and will face a tough test against Liverpool's defense, which shut out Swansea in their previous meeting.

But just because Liverpool is in better form as of late doesn't mean it will cover the spread against Swansea.

The Swans have secured points in two of their past three fixtures and have defeated the Reds twice in their past four Premier League meetings.

Sumpter's model has identified strong value on which side you should back against the spread.

So which side should you back in the Swansea-Liverpool game Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Swansea City-Liverpool you need to be all over, all from an expert whose model has made an incredible 1800 percent return on the bookmakers' closing odds, and find out.