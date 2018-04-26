Sweden FA says Zlatan Ibrahimovic won't play in the World Cup because he doesn't want to

After some back and forth speculation, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the 2018 World Cup with Sweden after all. And, according to the Sweden Football Association, it is because he doesn't want to play.

On Thursday, the Swedish FA announced that it has had contact with Ibra over playing but that just as in recent years, he has decided against making himself available. As a result, he won't be considered at this time for the final 23-man squad that will compete in June, and it's a darn shame.

The statement from Sweden sporting director Lars Richt reads as follows:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has previously said no to playing for the national team -- and he hasn't changed his mind. 'I talked to Zlatan on Tuesday. He told me he hasn't changed his mind regarding playing for the national team -- it's still a no.

The ageless wonder arrived in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy in late March and is off to a fantastic start, scoring four goals including a debut hat-trick in a comeback 4-3 win over LAFC. Since his arrival in the states, he's been asked several times about whether or not he will be at this year's World Cup and had made it seem like it was a possibility in those interviews and through his own social media account.

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

Despite being 36 years old, Ibrahimovic is still far and away Sweden's best player and most important guy in attack. Without him, the team is left with John Guidetti and his one career Sweden goal, two guys over 30 that aren't world beaters in Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen and a bunch of unproven players.

With Ibra, Sweden had a slight chance of getting out of Group F with Germany, South Korea and Mexico, while without him, it's likely three games and back home for the European nation.