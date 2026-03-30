Sweden will host Poland with a spot in the 2026 World Cup on the line Tuesday after the side coached by Graham Potter won the semifinal against Ukraine last week, while Poland managed to win 2-1 against Albania. The winner of the tie will join a challenging group alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia, with matches set to be played in Mexico and Texas. Sweden's manager, Potter, was appointed to guide the team at the 2026 World Cup but the former Chelsea manager has been handed a new deal until 2030, showing the confidence and the support needed despite the final still to be played. Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's final:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, March 31 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, March 31 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Strawberry Arena -- Solna, Stockholm

: Strawberry Arena -- Solna, Stockholm Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Odds: Sweden +100; Draw +230; Poland +280

Possible lineups

Sweden XI: Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Carl Starfelt, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Herman Johansson; Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstroem, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anthony Elanga; Benjamin Nygren, Viktor Gyoekeres.

Poland XI: Kamil Grabara; Tomasz Kedziora, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior; Matty Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Michal Skoras; Filip Rozga, Robert Lewandowski, Jakub Kaminski.

Prediction

Sweden are considered the favourite, but Poland are one of the most difficult teams they could face in the playoff. Playing it at their home stadium might become a factor. Pick: Sweden 2, Poland 1.