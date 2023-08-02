The United States women's national team will begin the knockout rounds of the World Cup against long-time rivals Sweden. The two sides will face off at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. This will be the sixth consecutive World Cup meeting between the two sides and the U.S. have three wins and a draw across the previous five meetings, though fans will have poor memories of the Swedens from the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Viewing Information

Date : Sunday, August 6 | Time : 5 a.m. ET

: Sunday, August 6 | : 5 a.m. ET Location : AAMI Park -- Melbourne, Australia

: AAMI Park -- Melbourne, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV

Fox | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Sweden +285; Draw +215; USWNT -101

Who are Sweden and why are they a USWNT rival?

They are a rated contender as the No. 3 FIFA-ranked team in the world. They are no strangers to eliminating or disappointing the U.S. in major international tournaments. They may not have the winning record against them in the World Cup, but they absolutely rocked the USWNT 3-0 during the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics in 2016. The Europeans went undefeated in their group and picked up three wins against Argentina, South Africa, and Italy.

Their energy and mentality in this World Cup also feel different. This is a team that is tired of falling short. They have a long World Cup history and have played the most games (40) in the tournament without ever winning the whole thing and have often found themselves as semifinalists in four of the previous eight tournaments, finishing as runners-up in 2003 and third-place winners in 2019.

Formation and style

The Swedens typically run a 4-3-2-1 in attack with a lot of fluidity to move to three at the back. They love to have possession and show patience in attack, but when given space, they can bombard you going forward. They are also so very efficient when creating chances on frame, recording 16 shots on goal this tournament and scoring on nine of them. They are efficient passers who also like to play physically.

Player to keep an eye on

There have been several different goalscorers for Sweden so far this tournament and that makes them dangerous in their ability to score from anywhere on the pitch. They are technical and can fluctuate formations and have already featured in a three-player back and a four-player back in this tournament. Even with all the different goal scorers, the USWNT will want to neutralize Fridolina Rolfo.

She's featured as a winger for Sweden this tournament but can function as a wing-back where she usually plays for FC Barcelona. Her ability to create chances and progress the ball into dangerous spaces makes her a key component of Sweden's attack. Rebecka Blomqvist and Amanda Ilestedt are two players that the USWNT will need to limit goal production. Blomqvist has two goals so far, and IIestedt has three goals over three games.

Sweden's World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk (BK Hacken), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea), Tove Enblom (KIF Orebro)

Defenders: Linda Sembrant (Juventus), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Jonna Anderson (Hammarby IF), Amanda Ilestedt (PSG), Nathalie Björn (Everton), Hanna Lundkvist (Atletico Madrid), Anna Sandberg (BK Hacken)

Midfielders: Caroline Seger (captain - Rosengard), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Olivia Schough (Rosengard), Elin Rubensson (BK Hacken), Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

Forwards: Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby IF), Rebecka Blomqvist (VfL Wolfsburg)