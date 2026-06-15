Sweden vs. Tunisia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 roll

The first weekend of the 2026 World Cup concludes on Sunday with a Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia. They are both underdogs in Group F, which features the Netherlands and Japan. Winning the group is a longshot for either side, but picking up three points in this match would go a long way towards advancing. Sweden did not qualify for the World Cup in 2022, but did advance to the quarterfinals in 2018. This is Tunisia's seventh appearance at the World Cup, and they are looking to advance past the group stage for the first time ever.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Estadio Monterrey in Mexico. The latest Sweden vs. Tunisia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Sweden at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Tunisia at +350 and a draw at +230. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with the Over priced at +120 and the Under at -148. Viktor Gyokeres has the shortest soccer odds as an anytime goal scorer at +420. Before making any Tunisia vs. Sweden picks, check out the predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Sweden vs. Tunisia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Tunisia vs. Sweden:

Sweden vs. Tunisia 90-minute money line Sweden -110, Tunisia +350, Draw +230 Sweden vs. Tunisia over/under: 2.5 goals Sweden vs. Tunisia spread: Sweden -1.5 (+260) Sweden vs. Tunisia picks: See picks at SportsLine Sweden vs. Tunisia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Sweden vs. Tunisia predictions

After examining Tunisia vs. Sweden from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. Sweden have some high-end scorers such as Arsenal's Viktory Gyokeres and Liverpool's Alexander Isak, but defense is the question mark entering the World Cup. Sweden have conceded at least one goal in 11 straight matches. Tunisia, meanwhile, might be at an overall talent disadvantage, but Eimer sees enough skill for Tunisia to find the net and make this a higher-scoring match.

"Adapting for Tunisia, means that they need to play more offensive, especially when they play a team with a struggling defense like Sweden," Eimer told SportsLine. "I expect Ellyes Skhiri and Ali Abdi to take their experience with European football, and help this team press for some much needed early goals." See Eimer's best bets for Tunisia vs. Sweden at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Sweden vs. Tunisia at FanDuel here:

How to make Tunisia vs. Sweden picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two plus-money best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Sweden vs. Tunisia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Tunisia vs. Sweden, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.