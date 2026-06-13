Sweden vs. Tunisia live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

The group stage is officially underway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Group F taps into the action with a meeting between Sweden and Tunisia at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday.

Sweden are back in the tournament after failing to qualify in 2022, and Tunisia return for their third consecutive World Cup (seven all-time) as both sides aim to make a statement in the group. Sweden, led by English manager Graham Potter, are flexible in attack. The Europeans have a bit of a chip on their shoulders after qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on a lifeline. They failed to win any games in their qualifying group, but thanks to their successful 2024-25 UEFA Nations League run, they earned a spot in the playoffs.

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That's where Potter took over the squad and secured their spot in the World Cup, and where Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres stamped his place as an important player heading into the tournament. Gyokeres scored the game-winner in a wild match against Poland and has improved under Potter's short time with the team. Liverpool's Alexander Isak also boosts the attack for Sweden, and if he maintains his fitness, they could surprise the group.

Tunisia have a defensively built squad and is led by head coach Sabri Lamouchi, who has only been with the team for a few months. They'll need to believe in their organization to get through a difficult group alongside the Netherlands and Japan. They qualified by dominating their CAF qualifying group without conceding a goal and finished with nine wins in 10 games. Now, in the World Cup, they'll have this game circled on the calendar as one to see what they can get out of it.

After three consecutive World Cup appearances with not much to show for it, it makes sense that Lamouchi is opting to lean into the next wave of players to make things more exciting. Hannibal Mejbri, the former Manchester United youth prospect now playing for Burnley in England following time at Sevilla and Birmingham City, can regulate things in the midfield. Winger Khalil Ayari has been on loan with Paris Saint-Germain, and 18-year-old forward Rayan Elloumi also signals a changing of the guard for the program.

Here's what to know about the game:

How to watch Sweden vs. Tunisia

Date: Sunday, June 14 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio BBVA -- Monterrey, Mexico

TV: FS1 (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Sweden -115; Draw +240; Tunisia +340

Sweden vs. Tunisia predicted starting lineups

Sweden: Viktor Johansson; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Mattias Svanberg, Jesper Karlstrom, Hjalmar Ekdal; Alexander Isak, Anthony Elanga; Viktor Gyokeres

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen; Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi; Yan Valery, Ellyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Anis Ben Slimane, Moutaz Neffati; Elias Achouri, Elias Saad.

Sweden vs. Tunisia pick, prediction

Two fairly matched teams who have to get through the other to earn their first points of the tournament. This one has draw written all over it for me. Pick: Sweden 1, Tunisia 1

How far will each team go in this competition? Be sure to check out our staff predictions.

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Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.