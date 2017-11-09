Sweden vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online

Italy has two games left to try and qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but Sweden stands in the team's way in a two-leg playoff.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Italy gets a convincing victory away from home with a stellar performance in attack, led by Andrea Belotti. Italy 3, Sweden 0.