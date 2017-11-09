Sweden vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online

The Italians are expected to advance from the two-leg battle

Italy has two games left to try and qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but Sweden stands in the team's way in a two-leg playoff. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Italy gets a convincing victory away from home with a stellar performance in attack, led by Andrea Belotti. Italy 3, Sweden 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories