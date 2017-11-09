Sweden vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online
The Italians are expected to advance from the two-leg battle
Italy has two games left to try and qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but Sweden stands in the team's way in a two-leg playoff.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Italy gets a convincing victory away from home with a stellar performance in attack, led by Andrea Belotti. Italy 3, Sweden 0.
