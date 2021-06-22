Sweden and Poland meet in 2020 UEFA European Championship Group E on Wednesday with the Poles needing a win in Saint Petersburg and a draw possibly being enough for the already qualified Swedes to win the group. Robert Lewandowski helped his nation to a draw against Spain last time out but they need more than that this time around.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date: Wednesday, Jun. 23 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jun. 23 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Krestovsky Stadium -- Saint Petersburg, Russia

Krestovsky Stadium -- Saint Petersburg, Russia TV: ESPN/Univision

fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: SWE +188; Draw +230; POL +150 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Sweden: With one win and a draw, no goal conceded and Alexander Isak getting admiring glances from across Europe, it has been a solid start to this summer for the Swedes and they can make it a convincing group stage performance with a win over Poland. A draw may well be enough to finish top of the pool and another clean sheet will make them formidable opponents heading into the knockout phase.

Poland: While their draw against Spain was respectable enough, the Poles are working to undo the damage of their opening loss to Slovakia and only a victory will do here to be sure of progression. If Lewandowski can breach the Swedish defense, then there is hope for Paulo Sousa's men.

Another narrow Sweden win to send the Poles home. Pick: Sweden 1-0 Poland.