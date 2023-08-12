Sweden have found their way into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals, their last achievement being a 2-1 win over Japan in the quarterfinal round on Friday. The Swedes may not have their own unique and consistent style, but they are surely effective as they dream of hoisting the World Cup for the first time ever.

Japan were considered favorites to move onto the final after winning their group in dominant fashion and made quick work of Norway in the round of 16. Sweden had a relatively quieter build-up into the knockouts, winning their group against opponents they were ultimately expected to beat, and did.

Their dramatic millimeter penalty shootout against the United States placed them in the spotlight, and their ability to outmaneuver Japan has firmly placed them in the conversation as contenders. So how did they get here? Let's take a look at three keys to Sweden's knockout round success.

Stellar goalkeeping

It may shock casual World Cup audiences to learn that Zecira Musovic is a third-string goalkeeper with Chelsea FC with less than 20 appearances for the club since 2021. She's part of a goalkeeping trio for the Blues that includes Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger and England's Hannah Hampton. Her lack of club minutes may have presented a competitive scenario for Sweden's starting position with Jennifer Falk.

Musovic started two games in the group before manager Peter Gerhardsson opted to rotate Falk into the final matchday ahead of the knockout rounds. The decision may have been the motivation for a massive performance against the United States in the round of 16. Musovic made 11 saves against the USWNT, a World Cup record, and had another solid performance against Japan despite not facing as many shots.

Set pieces

No other team in the tournament has more goals off of set-piece opportunities than Sweden. Eight of their 11 goals this tournament have come against the run of play as a direct result of service or as the opposition failed to clear. Defender Amanda Ilestedt leads the team in scoring, with all four of her goals coming off set-piece opportunities. Even as Sweden frustrated Japan in the midfield, the Europeans' insurance goal came by a penalty -- a handball call inside the box off a corner kick service by Jonna Andersson.

Coaching and substitutions

Manager Peter Gerhardsson has coached the team through the highs and lows of the competition, and the team in turn has responded to his adjustments. Sweden were the first team in the tournament to win a group game after conceding first. They have gone on to frustrate two opponents in the knockout rounds where odds were placed against them.

Gerhardsson's player rotation and use of substitutions have been excellent compared to other coaches in the World Cup. Lina Hurtig has mostly been utilized as an option off the bench. She delivered the dagger in penalties to the United States and came on in the second half as another option to further stifle Japan's hopes in the midfield. As teams progress further into knockout rounds, rotations and substitutions are an asset and will continue to be an x-factor for the Swedes alongside set pieces.

What's next

Sweden will now face Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday. The game is already being billed as a clash of styles. Spain's high possession and excessive passing against Sweden's ability to disrupt and frustrate opposition as an organized unit. The two teams will battle it out for a spot in the World Cup final on Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia.