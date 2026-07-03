Switzerland vs. Algeria odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 25-15 run

Switzerland look to advance from the Round of 32 when they battle Algeria in a 2026 World Cup matchup on Thursday. Switzerland topped Group B with wins over Bosnia 4-1 and Canada 2-1, along with a 1-1 draw against Qatar. Algeria, meanwhile, lost to Argentina before beating Jordan 2-1 and then earning a dramatic 3-3 draw with Austria, where Riyad Mahrez's 90+3-minute goal sent them through to the knockout rounds.

Kickoff for Switzerland vs. Algeria is at 11 p.m. ET in Vancouver. The latest Switzerland vs. Algeria odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Switzerland at -105 (bet $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Algeria at +340 and a draw at +210. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. The Swiss are at -215 to advance to the Round of 16, with Algeria priced at +174. Switzerland's Breel Embolo has the shortest soccer odds as an anytime goal scorer at +155. Before locking in any Algeria vs. Switzerland picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Switzerland vs. Algeria predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on an 25-15-2 run (63%) on WC picks entering Thursday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Switzerland vs. Algeria and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Algeria vs. Switzerland:

Switzerland vs. Algeria 90-minute money line Switzerland -105, Algeria +340, Draw +210 Switzerland vs. Algeria over/under: 2.5 goals Switzerland vs. Algeria to qualify for next round: Switzerland -215, Austria +174 Switzerland vs. Algeria picks: See picks at SportsLine Switzerland vs. Algeria streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Algeria vs. Switzerland predictions

After examining Spain vs. Austria from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+115). Both teams showed defensive vulnerabilities throughout the group stage, and Switzerland's attack has the quality to exploit them.

"Both of these teams have serious defensive issues, and I think Switzerland's forwards will find ways through," Eimer said. "All three of Algeria's group stage games went over the total, and with Embolo, Vargas and Ndoye capable of finding the net against this Algeria backline, the Over at +115 looks like outstanding value." See Eimer's best bets for Switzerland vs. Algeria at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Algeria vs. Switzerland at FanDuel here:

How to make Switzerland vs. Algeria picks

After studying the Algeria vs. Switzerland matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two plus-money best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Switzerland vs. Algeria? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Switzerland vs. Algeria, all from expert on a 25-15 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.