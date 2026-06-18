Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from top expert

World Cup group play continues Thursday, with Switzerland taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a match both sides need after stumbling out of the gate. The Swiss let a one-goal cushion slip away in stoppage time against Qatar, while Bosnia and Herzegovina battled Canada to a result of their own without star striker Edin Dzeko, who was held out with discomfort. The Swiss (+110) currently lead the group in the odds, with Canada (+155) close behind.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium. The latest Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Swiss at -188 on the money line, with Bosnia and Herzegovina out at +506, and a draw at +310. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, priced at +100 on the over and -123 on the under. Before locking in any Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Thursday on a 17-8-2 run on WC picks (+485). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland:

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 90-minute money line Switzerland -188, Bosnia and Herzegovina +506, Draw +310 Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina over/under: 2.5 goals Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina spread: Switzerland -0.5 (-198) Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks: See picks at SportsLine Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland predictions

After examining Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland from every angle, Eimer is leaning over 2.5 total goals. "Lean on over 2.5 goals here!" Eimer said. Switzerland's opener against Qatar was anything but defensive: they struck early on a penalty, missed a multitude of chances, and still conceded in stoppage time, the kind of back-and-forth that points to more goals rather than fewer when the Swiss get desperate to fix their finishing. Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye both need to be sharper in front of goal, and a motivated Swiss attack against a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that has already shown it can be got at on the counter is a recipe for chances at both ends.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, gets their best goal scorer back. Edin Dzeko sat out the draw with Canada due to discomfort and is expected to return against Switzerland, instantly upgrading a Bosnian attack that still managed to pick up a point without him. Bosnia are a physical side that keeps their own box clean, but an under-strength group stage so far suggests goals will keep finding the net in this one. See Eimer's best bets for Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at FanDuel here:

How to make Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks

After studying the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland matchup from every angle, Eimer has locked in another two best bets, including a prop on a player who dominated his domestic league. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland, all from expert on an 31-13-2 roll on UCL picks, and find out.