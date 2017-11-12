Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland live stream info, TV channel, updates: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff second leg on TV, stream online
The Swiss have the narrow lead
Switzerland could be just 90 minutes away from clinching a spot to the 2018 World Cup, as it hosts Northern Ireland in the second leg of the European playoff. Ricardo Rodriguez scored the lone goal in the first leg, giving the Swiss a 1-0 victory and putting them team on the brink of qualification.
Here's how you can watch the match, our live blog and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN3
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Prediction
Switzerland's style shines, they dominate the ball and cruise to World Cup qualification. Switzerland 3, Northern Ireland 0.
