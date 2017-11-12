Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying second leg on TV, stream online

The Swiss have the narrow lead

Switzerland could be just 90 minutes away from clinching a spot at the 2018 World Cup, as it hosts Northern Ireland in the second leg of their playoff. Ricardo Rodriguez scored the lone goal in the first leg, giving the Swiss a 1-0 victory and putting them team on the brink of qualification. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN3
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Switzerland's style shines, they dominate the ball and cruise to World Cup qualification. Switzerland 3, Northern Ireland 0.

