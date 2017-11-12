Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying second leg on TV, stream online

Switzerland could be just 90 minutes away from clinching a spot at the 2018 World Cup, as it hosts Northern Ireland in the second leg of their playoff. Ricardo Rodriguez scored the lone goal in the first leg, giving the Swiss a 1-0 victory and putting them team on the brink of qualification.

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Switzerland's style shines, they dominate the ball and cruise to World Cup qualification. Switzerland 3, Northern Ireland 0.