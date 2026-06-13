Switzerland vs. Qatar odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

World Cup Group B action continues on Saturday with a matchup between Switzerland and Qatar. The Swiss are No. 19 in the FIFA rankings, while Qatar enter the 2026 World Cup at No. 57. Switzerland have reached the Round of 16 in each of the last three World Cup tournaments. The last time they have gone as far as the quarterfinals was in 1954. Qatar, meanwhile, are in their second-ever World Cup after going 0-3 in the group stage in 2022 as the host nation.

Kickoff for Qatar vs. Switzerland is 3 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, Calif. The latest Switzerland vs. Qatar odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Swiss at -550 (risk $550 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Qatar at +1400 and a draw at +550. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Qatar vs. Switzerland picks check out the Qatar vs. Switzerland predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Qatar vs. Switzerland and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Switzerland vs. Qatar:

Qatar vs. Switzerland 90-minute money line Switzerland -550, Qatar +1400, Draw +550 Qatar vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals (Over -176, Under +142) Qatar vs. Switzerland spread: Switzerland -1.5 (-172) Qatar vs. Switzerland picks: See picks at SportsLine Qatar vs. Switzerland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Qatar vs. Switzerland predictions

After examining Qatar vs. Switzerland from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-176). Switzerland have found their scoring touch of late, which included a 4-1 thumping of Sweden in World Cup qualifying. The Swiss also scored four goals in a friendly against Jordan on May 31. "Switzerland cruised through their World Cup qualifying campaign," Green said. "They faced strong teams like Sweden and Slovenia, but they finished top of their group, with an unbeaten record. The Swiss scored 14 goals and conceded just twice in six games, showing just how strong they are at both ends of the pitch."

Qatar, meanwhile, have a couple of solid wins in World Cup qualifying, including a 2-1 victory over United Arab Emirates and 1-0 over Iran. Qatar also feature some scoring punch, led by forward Almoez Ali, who has 55 goals in 115 career matches for the national team. See Green's best bets for Qatar vs. Switzerland at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Qatar vs. Switzerland at FanDuel here:

How to make Qatar vs. Switzerland picks

After studying Qatar vs. Switzerland from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Qatar vs. Switzerland? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Qatar vs. Switzerland, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.