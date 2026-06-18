Switzerland vs. Bosnia live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

After disappointment on matchday one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland will look to bounce back against a team who impressed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, who were able to get a result against co-host nation Canada without their talisman, Eden Dzeko, touching the pitch. With Dzeko's season for Schalke coming to an end on May 17, Bosnia manager Sergej Barbarez would like to bring the 40-year-old along slowly, but this is a game where he'll be needed, facing a Switzerland side who have the balance to go on a run.

Of course, this is a similar discussion involving Switzerland for years, and looking at their match against Qatar, if the same finishing woes follow the Swiss into this match, Bosnia and Herzegovina have the attackers to make them pay.

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Ermedin Demirovic may not have gotten in space during the match against Canada, but Bosnia's attack is their strength and will ensure that they stick in this match if the defense holds up well enough against Breel Embolo and the rest of the Swiss attack. Switzerland has a deep squad and comes in as favorites for a good reason, but if this World Cup has shown us anything, it's to expect the unexpected.

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DR Congo drew Portugal 1-1 with their first goal ever in the tournament, and favorites have fallen left and right, so anything could happen.

How to watch Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Date: Thursday, June 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, Calif.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Swizerland -188; Draw +320; Bosnia and Herzegovina +500

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predicted starting lineups

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Michel Aebischter, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nikola Vasilj, Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Basic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Memic, Ermedin Demirovic, Jovo Lukic

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina pick, prediction

Switzerland's scoring struggles will continue facing a Bosnia and Herzegovina side who are growing in confidence by the day, but they'll have enough to pull out a result here. Bosnia and Herzegovina have enough defensive issues that the Swiss will eventually find a goal but it won't be one that makes anyone feel better about their chances to make a deep run in this tournament. Pick: Switzerland 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.