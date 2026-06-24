Switzerland vs. Canada live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, predictions and lineups

Of the three World Cup host nations, Canada are the only one not to have secured winning their group and staying in their home country during the round of 32, but it makes sense considering that they have one of the toughest European teams in their group in Switzerland. On the final day of action, Jesse Marsch's men can take care of business as the goal is simple: don't lose and you win the group.

Marsch has made it clear that topping the group is the goal for the Canucks, saying, "Staying here in Vancouver is definitely our number one goal. When I took the job, as soon as the format of the tournament, as soon as I found out, I said, 'Okay, we have a clear objective, we want to win the group.'"

Now, even with midfielder Ismael Kone breaking his leg in their last match against Qatar, Canada has a chance to do just that while also keeping their teammate in their minds. If Jonathan David scores another hat trick, anything will be possible, but this will be a tough match as Switzerland will want to dominate possession, but Marsch will have his side as ready as he can.

Group B scenarios explained.

How to watch Switzerland vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: BC Place -- Vancouver, British Columbia

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Switzerland +145; Draw +210; Canada +210

Switzerland vs. Canada predicted starting lineups

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Luca Jaquez, Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Michel Aebischer, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas

Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Moise Bombito, Alistair Johnston, Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustaquio, Nathan Saliba, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Switzerland vs. Canada pick, prediction

Canada are at their best facing teams who are willing to take the game to them, but Switzerland's pragmatic style could lead to a slower than anticipated match as Switzerland are able to play through Canada's press and win the group. Pick: Switzerland 2, Canada 0

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.