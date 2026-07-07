Switzerland vs. Colombia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks by expert on 25-16 run

A pair of undefeated squads in the FIFA World Cup 2026 will face off in the Round of 16 on Tuesday as Colombia take on Switzerland. Both nations have three wins and one draw thus far, with Colombia coming off a 1-0 knockout round win over Ghana, while the Swiss defeated Algeria, 2-0, in the Round of 32. The Colombians are 11th in FIFA rankings and seeking their second World Cup quarterfinal, with Switzerland 15th and aiming for their third quarterfinals appearance.

Kickoff for Colombia vs. Switzerland is at 4 p.m. ET in Vancouver. Colombia holds a 2-1-1 all-time record versus the Swiss. The latest Switzerland vs. Colombia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Colombia at +125 (bet $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Switzerland at +270 and a draw at +200. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. The Colombians are at -166 to advance to the next round, with the Swiss at +136.

Before locking in any Colombia vs. Switzerland picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Switzerland vs. Colombia predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Additionally, he's on a 25-16-2 run (61%) on WC picks entering Tuesday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Colombia vs. Switzerland and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Switzerland vs. Colombia:

Colombia vs. Switzerland 90-minute money line Colombia +125, Switzerland +270, Draw +200 Colombia vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals Colombia vs. Switzerland to qualify for next round: Colombia -166, Switzerland +136 Colombia vs. Switzerland picks: See picks at SportsLine Colombia vs. Switzerland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Switzerland vs. Colombia predictions

After examining Colombia vs. Switzerland from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+132). The Swiss have averaged 3.0 combined goals per match in the World Cup 2026, with young star Johan Manzambi providing much of the offense. The 20-year-old has 5 goals + assists, making him the youngest player to accomplish that feat in a single World Cup in the last 60 years. Switzerland have faced Colombia four times previously across all competitions, with those matches averaging 3.8 total goals.

As for the Colombians, they're averaging 19.8 shot attempts per game, which ranks second among the 32 teams in the knockout stage. Eimer expects the Swiss' style of play to make Colombia even more aggressive in the attacking third, leading to lots of goals on the scoreboard from both squads. "[Colombia] have been dominating the physical match but they're missing too many chances," Eimer told SportsLine. "They will be pressed by Switzerland and will be forced to press, and I expect goals." See Eimer's best bets for Switzerland vs. Colombia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Colombia vs. Switzerland at FanDuel here:

How to make Colombia vs Switzerland picks

After studying the Switzerland vs. Colombia matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three plus-money best bets, including one that returns around +250. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Colombia vs. Switzerland? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Switzerland vs. Colombia, all from expert on a 25-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.