After qualifying out of the group stages at Euro 2024, Switzerland and Italy meet in Berlin for the first game of the round of 16 on Saturday. Luciano Spalletti's side won their opening game against Albania but then struggled and lost 1-0 to Spain and drew 1-1 against Croatia thanks to a last minute goal of Mattia Zaccagni which secured their qualification for the knockout round. Switzerland, on the other handed ended up second in the group with Germany. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 29 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 29 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany



Olympiastadion -- Berlin, TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Switzerland +240; Draw +195; Italy +145

Team news

Switzerland: Murat Yakin's side will have to deal with the absence of Silvan Widmer, who is suspended and will miss the Italy game on Saturday. Widmer will be replaced by defender Leonidas Stergiou while Breel Embolo will lead the attacking line alongside Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye.

Possible Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Italy: Spalletti will be forced to make some changes as Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is suspended and will be replaced by AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini. Both Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca are expected to start after they were rested in the beginning of the game against Croatia.

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca.

Prediction

Italy struggled in the first part of the tournament, but the last minute goal against Croatia restored them new motivations for the upcoming game. Pick: Italy 1, Switzerland 0.