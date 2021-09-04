Following their 1-1 draw with Bulgaria earlier this week, Italy are no longer able to top Group C with a maximum number of wins. However, Roberto Mancini's men are four points clear of the Swiss having played two more games and a negative result here would not only end their unbeaten streak at 35, but it would also enable Murat Yakin's men to potentially close the gap at the summit with their second game in hand.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 5 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 5 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Jakob-Park -- Basel, Switzerland

St. Jakob-Park -- Basel, Switzerland Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: SUI +280; Draw +225; ITA +100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Switzerland: Two games down on the Italians and coming into their first competitive outing under Yakin, the Nati have an opportunity to build on their UEFA Euro 2020 showing which saw them eliminate world champions France by scalping the champions Italy who have started slowly.

Italy: Mancini's European kings need to improve after their unexpected draw at home to the Bulgarians and the trip to neighboring Switzerland should bring about a rise in performance levels as it is arguably the toughest fixture of the group stage.

Prediction

While a draw should not be ruled out, I think the Azzurri will do just enough to win this one. The switch from Vladimir Petkovic to Yakin will be a tricky one for the Swiss and they should be targeting maximum points in Northern Ireland next. Pick: Switzerland 1-2 Italy.