The Euro 2020 quarterfinals begin on Friday as surprising Switzerland face Spain in Russia. The Swiss pulled off the shocker of the tournament, beating France in penalty kicks in the round of 16. Spain put five goals past Croatia in a match that went to extra time, making it 10 goals in their last two games to build serious momentum in attack. The winner will face either Belgium or Italy in the semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, July 2 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Saint Petersburg Stadium -- St. Petersburg, Russia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Switzerland +480; Draw +260; Spain -150 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Switzerland: Don't discount to Swiss. As they proved against France, they have what it takes to pull of anything. After taking the lead and then conceding three, they scored twice in the last 10 minutes, forced extra time and held on. Striker Haris Seferovic will be counted on heavily, and he'll have an opportunity to once again use his ability in the air to cause damage. They'll likely have fewer chances due to Spain's possession, but if they can continue to build off of that win, the sky is the limit.

Spain: Luis Enrique's side has picked things up in attack, though there are still some serious concerns in defense. The fact that five different guys scored in the last match, they team will be flowing with momentum going forward. But they have to do a better job of tracking runners in the box after they nearly blew it against Croatia. Expect some rotation potentially after Pau Torres' struggles.

Prediction

The Spanish dominate possession, continue to look efficient in front of goal and move on to the semifinals. Pick: Spain 2, Switzerland 1