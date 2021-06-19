Switzerland and Turkey meet Sunday in the final Group A round of fixtures with both sides needing a win to boost their chances of finishing third. While the Swiss are one point better off and still within reach of Wales for second, the Turks are not yet out of the race for third. In fact, it is the only possible salvation at this late stage for one of the pre-tournament dark horses who have totally fallen flat.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jun. 20 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jun. 20 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Olympic Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan

Olympic Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan TV: ESPN/Univision

ESPN/Univision Live stream: FuboTV

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: SUI -143; Draw +280 TUR +400 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Switzerland:

Totally outplayed by Italy, they were unlucky to not beat Wales and can feel aggrieved to find themselves in such a precarious position pre-match. That said, beat Turkey and they will almost surely advance as one of the best third-placed sides. Based on current form, the Swiss should be capable of putting this Turkish side to bed and going through.

Turkey:

They have their backs against the wall and are in dire need of a performance to even stand a chance of progressing. If their defeat to Italy was disappointing in its nature, their loss to Wales was even more galling for the result and display. Senol Gunes has tried to alleviate some of the pressure on his troops by pointing to their collective inexperience, but they have the quality to beat a team like Switzerland if they put their minds to it.

Prediction

The Turks rally and pull off an entertaining draw that could harm Swiss chances of progression. Pick: Switzerland 2-2 Turkey.