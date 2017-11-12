Switzerland's World Cup dreams saved thanks to a clutch goal-line clearance

Switzerland qualified for the 2018 World Cup on Sunday, knocking off Northern Ireland across two legs in the European playoff. After the Swiss won the first leg 1-0, the second leg finished 0-0 with Ricardo Rodriguez serving as the hero. The AC Milan defender scored the lone goal in the first leg and saved on in added time with a brilliant goal-line clearance.

Take a look:

Ricardo Rodriguez makes a crucial goal-line clearance in stoppage time!!! Sommer flapped at the corner but Rodriguez was there to stop an Evans header!! Heroic. #Switzerland #SUINIR #WCQ 🇨🇭👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lpRkN7NkBq — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) November 12, 2017

And that was the difference. A goal there would have forced extra time, and Switzerland's chances of making the World Cup would have been in jeopardy. Instead, they are going to Russia by the slimmest of margins.