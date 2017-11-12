Switzerland's World Cup dreams saved thanks to a clutch goal-line clearance

Switzerland defender Ricardo Rodriguez came up huge at the right time

Switzerland qualified for the 2018 World Cup on Sunday, knocking off Northern Ireland across two legs in the European playoff. After the Swiss won the first leg 1-0, the second leg finished 0-0 with Ricardo Rodriguez serving as the hero. The AC Milan defender scored the lone goal in the first leg and saved on in added time with a brilliant goal-line clearance.

Take a look:

And that was the difference. A goal there would have forced extra time, and Switzerland's chances of making the World Cup would have been in jeopardy. Instead, they are going to Russia by the slimmest of margins. 

