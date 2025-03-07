It was a closer game than expected on Thursday but Tadeo Allende was Inter Miami's savior in a 2-0 victory over Cavalier SC in the Conacacaf Champions Cup round of 16. The first leg took place at Chase Stadium with Lionel Messi missing his second straight game due to load management but the other Herons were able to pick up the slack while playing on short rest.

With a goal fit for Concacaf, Miami followed up on a big save by Cavalier keeper Vino Barclette to keep the ball in play with a cross from Sergio Busquets to deliver it to the in-form Allende. Miami's new signing has now scored in three consecutive matches after joining in the winter on loan from Celta Vigo. Luis Suarez would also add an insurance goal in the 82nd minute to make up for the slow start to the match.

Big holes were left in Miami's attack following the departure of Leonardo Campana and Diego Gomez during the offseason but Allende and midfielder Telasco Segovia are quickly showing Javier Mascherano that he has trustworthy attackers even when Messi isn't on the pitch flexing their depth early in the season.

The slow start to the match after players like Suarez weren't able to be rested versus the Houston Dynamo could be a slight concern to Mascherano but when Miami's now undefeated after five matches in all competitions, any concerns are nitpicking. Cavalier SC did have their chances hitting the post in the first half and also having a goal from Shaquille Stein ruled out due to a hand ball after a lengthy VAR review.

In a second leg which will take place at the Jamaican national team stadium in Kingston on Thursday, Match 14 could be an event for the ages. It was moved to a bigger stadium due to the draw of Messi and with the tie still in the balance, the Argentine may have to feature in that clash after being rested.

Cavalier will be ready for the occasion having previously hosted Pele in Jamaica but as they saw in this match, defending and hitting Miami with route one soccer won't be enough to get out with a victory. With the class of Suarez and the integration of Allende and Segovia, this team is going to be quite tough to defend for any side in their path but this is a moment to take things one game at a time to see how long this undefeated run goes.