American Tanner Tessmann of FC Dallas completed a transfer to Serie A side Venezia FC on Thursday, the clubs announced on Thursday. The 19-year-old midfielder, who signed a homegrown deal with FC Dallas before the 2020 season, has played in 26 games in MLS. He was called up to the U.S. national team in January, making his debut in the 7-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Tessmann committed to play both college soccer and football at Clemson as a place kicker before ultimately choosing to go pro and sign with FC Dallas. He's the godson of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, a two-time national champion.

"Dadgummit, I should haven't kept my mouth shut," Swinney said jokingly back in March of 2020 after he ended up in MLS.

As for Tessmann, the move is quite the intriguing one, joining a team that a lot of people don't know much about but are eager to see what they are made up. Based in the tourist-rich city of Venice, Venezia FC just got promoted to the Serie A last season after spending 19 years away from the top flight. Not only do they sport arguably the best kits in Serie A, they are also owned by American businessman Duncan Niederauer, the former chief executive officer of the New York Stock Exchange.

Serie A teams have really started to focus on the American market for players, especially after the impact Weston McKennie has had at Juventus. Bryan Reynolds is now at Roma, and more players figure to follow. It will be interesting to see what his role is early on at the club, but if he can find the field somewhat consistently, his progression could really take off in one of the most challenging leagues.

Venezia open up their season next month with a match at Napoli on the weekend of Aug. 22. You can catch all the action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.