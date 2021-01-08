Tasmania Berlin are a lot like the 1972 Dolphins in that every season they watch the league standings to see if anyone breaks a seemingly unbreakable record set decades ago. Unlike that Miami team, however, the club pours a glass of champagne for themselves when a team approaching its record secures a win.

In the 1965-66 season, the then-Bundesliga club set the record for consecutive games without a victory with 31. It's something Tasmania Berlin holds onto as a badge of honor, describing themselves as "historic Bundesliga chokers" in its Twitter bio, and the "worst Bundesliga club of all time" on its website.

But this season there's some legitimate concern that a club will finally break the record, which has lasted over 50 years. FC Schalke 04 is currently at 30 consecutive games without a win. Should they fail to beat Hoffenheim on Saturday, the record will be tied. Should that winless streak continue against Eintracht Frankfurt on Jan. 17, they'll be in sole possession of the record, meaning a piece of Tasmania Berlin's history will be lost.

Supporters well aware of this source of pride have recently taken it upon themselves to become pseudo-Schalke supporters, with some going outside Berlin's Olympiastadion prior to Schalke's game against Hertha Berlin with signs like "That's our record!" and "Save the record for Tasmania!" while wearing their own team's colors. It wasn't too successful a strategy, as Schalke lost 3-0.

If there's any consolation for the nervous club, it's that Schalke required more time to approach this record.

"One thing we shouldn't forget: We managed the record in one season, while Schalke will do it - could do it - over two seasons," club chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins this week, per the Associated Press.

The energy giant-backed (Gazprom is Schalke's main sponsor) club's winless streak stretches back to Jan. 17 of last year, a 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.