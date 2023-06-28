A reunion is coming as Inter Miami announced Tata Martino as their new head coach according to multiple reports. Martino becomes the third head coach in Inter Miami history. Taking over a club at the bottom of the table, Martino will have a major challenge to guide the Herons to the playoffs, but he'll obviously have quite a bit of help in the arrival of Lionel Messi whose arrival is expected to come some time around July 21 during Leagues Cup play.

"We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we're optimistic about what we can accomplish together," said Managing Owner Jorge Mas. "Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here."

Martino has quite a bit of history with Messi after coaching him for both Argentina and Barcelona and the duo will now look to lead the Miami to an MLS Cup. Martino has won the MLS Cup with Atlanta United but a spell with Mexico saw him let go after disappointment after the 2022 World Cup where El Tri didn't make it out of the group stage. With Sergio Busquets also expected to join, Martino will have an improved roster at his disposal but even that may not be enough.

Having experience in building a team with the Five Stripes, Martino will have good experience as Messi begins a new era in Fort Lauderdale which is almost a fresh start for the club. Josef Martinez was also at his best under Martino in Atlanta. But injuries have caught up to the team with Gregor, Jean Mota, Ryan Sailor, Dixon Arroyo, Corentin Jean, and Franco Negri all sidelined. It would be quite a feat for Martino to lead this group to the playoffs but anything is possble.