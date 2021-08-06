As Lionel Messi and Jack Grealish dominate the soccer headlines across Europe and UEFA Champions, Europa and Europa Conference League qualifiers are in full swing, several stories may well have escaped your attention.

From Aurélien Tchouaméni's racist abuse nightmare against Sparta Prague to Christian Eriksen's return to Vladimir Petkovic taking over as Girondins de Bordeaux coach, we have you covered for the latest from across the continent.

Our picks below:

Tchouaméni blasts 'hateful' Sparta abuse

Prague once again finds itself at the heart of a race scandal after Sparta supporters allegedly abused 21-year-old Monaco midfielder just months after Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela was banned by UEFA following racial abuse of Rangers' Glen Kamara's by the defender.

"I won't let hate win this game," said Tchouaméni after scoring one of Les Monegasques' two goals in a 2-0 victory in the Czech capital. "Yesterday, our club cam was on the pitch and caught it all. It was loud and clear."

He also added that he has received death threats as part of a wave of "hateful messages" directed his way and coach Niko Kovac added that he was "very sad and disgusted" with the abuse.

Inter's Eriksen update

The Inter Milan and Denmark star was back in Italy earlier this week and the Serie A champions issued an update on his "excellent mental and physical shape" after his cardiac arrest during this summer's UEFA Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old continues to recover after having a heart starter fitted in the aftermath of his collapse against Finland and Wednesday was the first time that he has returned to the club to meet with teammates, staff, and club leaders.

"Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape," said Inter. "He will now follow the recovery program put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up.

"The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up-to-date throughout the process."

Legally, Christian Eriksen is prohibited from playing football in Italy with a heart starter device.

Nino apologizes for Fofana injury

Villarreal CF's Fer Nino has apologized for his leg-breaking tackle on Leicester City's Wesley Fofana during Wednesday's preseason friendly between the two sides with the extent of the damage so far unknown for the Frenchman.

"At no time was it my intention to harm him," said Nino via Instagram. "I am writing to publicly apologize, having already done so privately with him. At no time was it my intention to harm him, as unfortunately happened.

"I sincerely hope that he has a speedy recovery and can return to the pitch as soon as possible to continue showing that he is a footballer of the highest level."

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers called the tackle "horrendous" and that Fofana's ankle was "so swollen" that an accurate scan was not yet possible before adding that Villarreal boss Unai Emery apologized for the incident "straightaway."

"He's going to be a huge loss for us," said Rodgers ahead of the Community Shield vs. Manchester City which could see Grealish debut. "It was a horrendous challenge and we're obviously devastated for him.

"The medical team looked after him and the trauma doctor had to put his ankle back in place before went to hospital."

COVID hits Bayern and BVB Pokal

Bayern Munich's DFB Pokal clash with Bremer SV has been postponed after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the host squad while Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier and Julian Brandt have both tested positive which has resulted in BVB cancelling planned public training.

Despite the Belgium and Germany internationals being affected, the Pokal clash between Marco Rose's men and Wehen Wiesbaden will go ahead -- unlike Bayern's -- with the DFL Supercup also on the horizon.

Chiellini extends with Juve

Euro 2020 hero Giorgio Chiellini has extended his stay with Juventus after penning an extension until 2023 with the 36-year-old closing on 20 years of club involvement with 14 major titles to his name with the Bianconeri.

"He forms a big part of Juve's history, yet also the present and the future," read a club statement. "Giorgio Chiellini embodies everything that Juventus stands for, and it is through his commitment and excellent displays over the course of the last 16 years that has earned him a contract renewal. There is an overlap in Giorgio's DNA and that of Juve's."