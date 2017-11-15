Teams qualified for 2018 World Cup: Australia beats Honduras in intercontinental playoff

The teams that have made it on to Russia to play in this summer's World Cup

31 teams have officially qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Australia beat Honduras in the intercontinental playoff on Wednesday.

Here are the qualified teams, big names that missed out and who can still make it:

Qualified teams

  • Russia (host)
  • Brazil (CONMEBOL)
  • Iran (AFC)
  • Japan (AFC)
  • Mexico (CONCACAF)
  • Belgium (UEFA)
  • South Korea (AFC)
  • Saudi Arabia (AFC)
  • Germany (UEFA)
  • England (UEFA)
  • Spain (UEFA)
  • Nigeria (CAF)
  • Costa Rica (CONCACAF)
  • Poland (UEFA)
  • Egypt (CAF)
  • Serbia (UEFA
  • Iceland (UEFA)
  • France (UEFA)
  • Portugal (UEFA)
  • Uruguay (CONMEBOL)
  • Argentina (CONMEBOL)
  • Colombia (CONMEBOL)
  • Panama (CONCACAF)
  • Morocco (CAF)
  • Senegal (CAF)
  • Tunisia (CAF)
  • Switzerland (UEFA)
  • Croatia (UEFA)
  • Sweden (UEFA)
  • Denmark (UEFA)
  • Australia (AFC)

Big names missing out

Here are some of the notable countries who failed to qualify:

  • United States
  • Ghana
  • Chile
  • Ecuador 
  • Netherlands
  • Czech Republic
  • Turkey
  • Italy

Still in contention

CONMEBOL - Peru is in a two-game playoff against New Zealand for a spot in the World Cup, and the first leg finished scoreless. The second leg is Tuesday.

OFC - New Zealand faces Peru in the Intercontinental playoff, with the first leg ending 0-0.  

The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia. 

