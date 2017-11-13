Teams qualified for 2018 World Cup: Denmark gets final European spot

30 teams have officially qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Denmark earned their spot on Tuesday, beating Ireland.

Here are the qualified teams and who can still make it:

Qualified teams

Russia (host)

Brazil (CONMEBOL)

Iran (AFC)

Japan (AFC)

Mexico (CONCACAF)



Belgium (UEFA)

South Korea (AFC)

Saudi Arabia (AFC)

Germany (UEFA)

England (UEFA)

Spain (UEFA)

Nigeria (CAF)

Costa Rica (CONCACAF)

Poland (UEFA)

Egypt (CAF)



Serbia (UEFA

Iceland (UEFA)

France (UEFA)

Portugal (UEFA)

Uruguay (CONMEBOL)

Argentina (CONMEBOL)

Colombia (CONMEBOL)

Panama (CONCACAF)

Morocco (CAF)

Senegal (CAF)

Tunisia (CAF)

Switzerland (UEFA)

Croatia (UEFA)

Sweden (UEFA)

Denmark (UEFA)

Big names missing out

Here are some of the notable countries who failed to qualify:

United States



Ghana



Chile



Ecuador



Netherlands



Czech Republic



Turkey



Italy

Still in contention

AFC - Australia, which plays Honduras in a two-leg playoff. The first leg finished 0-0, and the second leg is Wednesday.

CONCACAF - Honduras is battling Australia for a spot and must go down under to get a result.

CONMEBOL - Peru is in a two-game playoff against New Zealand for a spot in the World Cup, and the first leg finished scoreless. The second leg is Tuesday.

OFC - New Zealand faces Peru in the Intercontinental playoff, with the first leg ending 0-0.

The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia.