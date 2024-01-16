Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for the third time. The tournament got underway on Jan. 12 when the hosts defeated Lebanon in the opener. The heavy hitters in the tournament have thus far all cruised with Australia, Iran, and Japan all picking up wins. While historically the tournament has been held during the summer, due to the heat in the country, the tournament was moved to the winter of 2024, similarly to the scheduling when the nation held the 2022 World Cup. As a result, clubs will be without key players for the 18th edition of the tournament as Qatar also look to retain their title after winning in 2019. But with improvement from Japan and South Korea, that could be a tough task. Here's what to know:

Dates and how to watch

Schedule

All times Eastern

Group stage

Friday, Jan. 12

Qatar 3, Lebanon 0

Saturday, Jan. 13

Australia 2, India 0

China 0, Tajikistan 0

Uzbekistan 0, Syria 0

Sunday, Jan. 14

Japan 4, Vietnam 2

United Arab Emirates 3, Hong Kong 1

Iran 4, Palestine 1

Monday, Jan. 15

South Korea 3, Bahrain 1

Indonesia 1, Iraq 3

Malaysia 0, Jordan, 4

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Thailand vs. Kyrgyzstan, 9:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Saudi Arabia vs. Oman, 12:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Lebanon vs. China, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Tajikistan vs. Qatar, 9:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Thursday, Jan. 18

Syria vs. Australia, 6:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

India vs. Uzbekistan, 9:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Palestine vs. United Arab Emirates, 12:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Friday, Jan. 19

Iraq vs. Japan, 6:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Vietnam vs. Indonesia, 9:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hong Kong vs. Iran, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Jan. 20

Jordan vs. South Korea, 6:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Bahrain vs. Malaysia, 9:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Oman vs. Thailand, 9:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Kyrgyzstan vs. Saudi Arabia, 12:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Monday, Jan. 22

Qatar vs. China, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Tajikistan vs. Lebanon, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Australia vs. Uzbekistan, 6:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Syria vs. India, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Iran vs. United Arab Emirates, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hong Kong vs. Palestine, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Japan vs. Indonesia, 6:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Iraq vs. Vietnam, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Jan. 25

South Korea vs. Malaysia, 6:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Jordan vs. Bahrain, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Saudi Arabia vs. Thailand, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Round of 16

Jan. 28-30

Quarterfinals

Feb. 2-3

Semifinals

Feb. 6-7

Final

Feb. 10, 10 a.m.

Standings

Group A Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Qatar 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 China 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Tajikistan 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Lebanon 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group B Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Australia 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Syria 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 India 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group C Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Iran 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 United Arab Emirates 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Palestine 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group D Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Japan 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Iraq 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Vietnam 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group E Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Jordan 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 South Korea 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Bahrain 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 -4 0