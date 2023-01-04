There has been no quiet start to 2023 for the United States Soccer Federation. After a successful World Cup for the United States men's national team in Qatar that featured a round of 16 finish, all eyes were supposed to be on the women's national team's preparations for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

But long before that, USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter revealed a domestic violence incident from 1991 involving his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Berhalter. He said he went public with the information because someone was trying to "take me down."

That was just the start.

Since that moment on Wednesday, there is now an investigation by the USSF, there are allegations of blackmail and it has been revealed that those who brought the altercation to the federation were none other than the parents of USMNT young star Giovanni Reyna, who plays his club ball at Borussia Dortmund.

There's a lot to digest in what has become an ugly situation for American soccer. Here's everything you need to know:

So, how did we get here?

First, let's provide some context:

Gregg Berhalter met Rosalind in 1991: The two were on the University of North Carolina soccer team and met in the fall of 1991. Four months after they began dating, Gregg described a "heated argument" at a bar. "It became physical and I kicked her in the legs." Authorities were never involved in the incident and seven months later, aftre Gregg sought counseling, they reconciled.

Gregg and Claudio's connection: Way before they were representing the national team, these two had strong bonds that date back to youth level soccer and high school ball at St. Benedict's Prep in New Jersey where they both graduated in 1991. Claudio wound up attending the University of Virginia where he played for Bruce Arena and won the NCAA Championship in each of his three collegiate seasons. The two overlapped national team careers from 1994-2006.

The North Carolina connection: Danielle (née Egan) and Rosalind (née Santana) were four-year collegiate players and roommates at Chapel Hill. "Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, teammate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed," Danielle said. "It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterward, but I worked hard to give him grace, and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family's life." Danielle made six appearances for the U.S. women's national team in the early '90s.

Gregg's connection to Gio: Given the family ties here, Berhalter was extremely familiar with Gio long before he became the national team coach. He once told the "Gab & Juls Show" that he knew Gio would have a future in sports as early as age 12 or 13. He also once described playing Gio "like you're putting a family member in the game."

It's important to understand the situation leading into this. Berhalter's contract expired in December and there had been no news as to who would be leading the USMNT during this month's camp and friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. It has since been announced that it will be Anthony Hudson.

But USMNT fans had been waiting for a statement from Berhalter or the federation as to what was next. Then came along an unverified Twitter account (@GreggBerhalter_) created this month with around 100 followers at the time. That Twitter handle, later confirmed to belong to Berhalter, published a two-page long statement.

Most fans expected it to say something along the lines of, "I'm still in talks with the USSF," or perhaps that he was even leaving the position. Instead, it revealed the domestic violence incident that took place when Berhalter was 18, a freshman soccer player for the Tar Heels.

"In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind for the first time. There was a familiar feeling when we spoke," Berhalter said in a statement released on Twitter. "Rosalind was and is an amazing person -- determined, empathetic, fun to be around -- and we connected immediately. It felt like we had known each other for years. We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One night, while drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs."

Gregg Berhalter said that authorities were never involved in the 1991 incident and that he sought counseling as a result of what transpired.

How did this end up involving the USSF?

This incident, having occurred over 30 years ago, saw them eventually work past it, rebuild their relationship and grow a family, the coach said. However, Berhalter said that an individual contacted U.S. Soccer with information about his past.

The USSF is now conducting an investigation into "potential inappropriate behavior toward multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization."

"Upon learning of the allegation against U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter on Dec. 11, 2022, U.S. Soccer immediately hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. The investigation is being led by Jenny Kramer, BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and remains ongoing. "Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization. We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations. "We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. U.S. Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously.

How did the Reynas get involved?

Speaking at the HOW Institute for Society's Summit on Moral Leadership in New York after the World Cup, Berhalter revealed thata player was nearly sent home from the tournament for failing to meet expectations. That player was later revealed to be Gio Reyna, who logged only 52 minutes in two appearances in Qatar and was told before the start of the tournament that his role would be limited with the national team.

These comments, on top of not playing their son, upset the Reyna family.

Claudio Reyna sent multiple messages to USMNT general manager Brian McBride and sporting director Earnie Stewart, both former teammates of his, detailing his frustrations about the poor experience his son had in Qatar, according to ESPN. The report said Reyna threatened to share allegations about Berhalter's past, but Reyna denied the allegations. Danielle Reyna admits to having placed a call to Stewart.

U.S. Soccer was reportedly made aware of the claims against Berhalter on Dec. 11 when an executive, presumed to be Stewart, was informed in a call with Claudio and Danielle Reyna that the manager had a past domestic violence incident.

"To set the record straight, I did call Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11, just after the news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference," Danielle Reyna said in a statement sent to The Athletic. "I have known Earnie for years and consider him to be a close friend. I wanted to let him know that I was absolutely outraged and devastated that Gio had been put in such a terrible position and that I felt very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades.

"As part of that conversation, I told Earnie that I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age. Without going into detail, the statements from yesterday significantly minimize the abuse on the night in question. Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, teammate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed. It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterward, but I worked hard to give him grace, and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family's life. I would have wanted and expected him to give the same grace to Gio. This is why the current situation is so very hurtful and hard."

"I very much commend the recent efforts by U.S. Soccer to address abuse of women players, and I understand now he had an obligation to investigate what I shared. But I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I did not make any threats, and I don't know anything about any blackmail attempts, nor have I ever had any discussions about anyone else on Gregg's staff — I don't know any of the other coaches. I did not communicate with anyone in U.S. Soccer about this matter before Dec. 11, and no one else in my family has made any statements to U.S. Soccer regarding Gregg's past at all.

"I'm sorry that this information became public, and I regret that I played a role in something that could reopen wounds from the past."

Claudio Reyna said he was frustrated with the situation at the World Cup but did not make any threats.

"While in Qatar, I shared my frustrations about my son's World Cup experience with a number of close friends, Earnie and Brian McBride among them. However, at no time did I ever threaten anyone, nor would I ever do so," he said on Wednesday, per the ESPN report.

What's next?

There is still a lot to be determined. Berhalter is still out of a contract, there is an ongoing investigation, and USSF said they will release the findings of the investigation to the public as it becomes available.

Another thing to keep an eye on is how things unfold in March when the U.S. are set to play Concacaf Nations League play. If Berhalter is still the manager, will he still call up Reyna? Is the relationship in such a poor state that he isn't part of the plans temporarily or moving forward? It's a delicate and complicated situation to monitor.