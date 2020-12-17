Some of the best footballers in the world were recognized Thursday as The Best FIFA Football Awards were handed out for 2020. With the Ballon d'Or award canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday's honors were the most prominent individual awards handed out in world football in 2020. Robert Lewandowski and Lucy Bronze were the big winners, taking home Men's and Women's Player of the Year honors, respectively.

The trophy caps an impressive 2020 for Lewandowski, who helped Bayern Munich win the 2020 Champions League crown in August. Lewandowski scored 15 goals and added six assists in Bayern's march to the UCL title. He had 55 goals across all competitions in the 2019-20 season and Lewandowski already has 18 goals in 17 games in all competitions this season.

Bronze, meanwhile, was also a Champions League winner with Lyon, helping the French club win its third UCL title in a row. The England international then joined Manchester City before the 2020-21 season.

Lewandowski beat out the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the honor -- both of whom joined the Polish striker on the FIFPRO Men's World11. USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe were both named to the FIFPRO Women's World11. Rapinoe made the team despite not appearing in a game since March.

The full list of winners can be found below.

FIFA awards list 2020

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Olympique Lyonnais/Manchester City)

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

FIFA FIFPRO Women's World11: Christiane Endler; Lucy Bronze; Wendie Renard; Millie Bright; Delphine Cascarino; Barbara Bonansea; Veronica Boquete; Megan Rapinoe; Pernille Harder; Vivianne Miedema; Tobin Heath

FIFA FIFPRO Men's World11: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold; Sergio Ramos; Virgil van Dijk; Alphonso Davies; Kevin de Bruyne; Thiago Alcantara; Joshua Kimmich; Lionel Messi; Robert Lewandowski; Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA Fair Play Award: Mattia Agnese (Italy)

FIFA Puskas Award: Son Heung-min (South Korea/Tottenham)

FIFA Fan Award: Marivaldo Francisco da Silva (Brazil)