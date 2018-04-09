The best goal in world soccer this weekend may have been a heel finish from Peñarol of Uruguay

This was a magical finish and looked Zlatan-esque

Last week's goal-of-the-week in world soccer likely came from the Paraguay league. This week, we turn to Uruguay. Agustin Canobbio of Peñarol scored an outrageous goal  during the club's Uruguayan league fixture against Rampla Juniors, one that blows Christian Pulisic's unintentional golazo out of the water. 

Canobbio, just 19 years old and also a member of Uruguay's U-20 side, produced this magnificent finish just over two minutes into the team's 2-1 win over Rampla. 

Watch and be amazed:

That's ridiculous. Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like and just sensational. It's one of those chances that would be nearly impossible to replicate with 100 more tries, but he won't care. He's ahead of the ball, sticks out his heel and hopes for the best, and a result gets the best goal of the week.

And it was almost as good as Ibra's goal for PSG in 2013:

