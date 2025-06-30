The Club World Cup has become the great equalizer. Where else in the world can the current sixth-place team in the Brazilian Serie A defeat the UEFA Champions League runners-up? On Monday, Fluminense did just that, toppling Inter 2-0 for a place in the Club World Cup quarterfinals with goals separated by 90 minutes of play. The 37-year-old German Cano scored in the third minute of play before Hercules came in from midfield to put the match out of sight in between a defense anchored by Thiago Silva holding steady.

The Brazilian side keeps one of the best stories of this tournament going. South American clubs keep going into situations where they aren't expected to win and defying the odds. Fluminense has already held Borussia Dortmund without a goal and now were able to do the same, facing Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. Following the win there are now two Brazilian teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Statistically, it was an even game, but Inter's best chances crashed off the post while Fluminense's found the back of the net, and that was enough to make a difference. Their defense has also kept three clean sheets, as they're among the toughest sides to score on in the world.

Inter were one of the most likely big sides to be upset with Cristian Chivu overseeing his first games as manager after being a surprising pick to succeed Simone Inzaghi, who departed for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. The Italian side is also at the end of their season, while Fluminense is in the middle of theirs, but players have stated that there is no difference in fitness. The European clubs are still in shape since they didn't have a break before the tournament, while South American clubs have still logged significant minutes due to taking part in cups and continental play.

Support has largely favored clubs not from Europe, and that's one of the things that has made a difference. With the temperature hitting 90 degrees Farenheit in Charlotte, it's much easier to push your limits while being supported by fans who are creating an immense atmosphere for 90-plus minutes.

The expanded Club World Cup has brought an opportunity for fans around the globe to see their teams defeat opposition that they may not have thought it was possible to defeat previously. Prior to this competition, Corinthians were the last Brazilian side to defeat a European side in an official competition en route to winning the Club World Cup in 2012. It has now happened three times in this tournament, with Botafogo, Flamengo, and Fluminense all accomplishing the feat.

South America used to be the center of the soccer world, and teams are sending reminders of the power that the continent still has. With wins piling up, so are resources for these clubs, which could help them continue these kinds of performances in the future. It's too early to tell what impact this Club World Cup will have moving forward, but these upsets are bringing plenty of excitement so far. Cities have also been enjoying the parties as these teams roll through, which could be creating new soccer fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup on US soil. Everyone enjoys an underdog and the Brazilian sides have excelled in this role but they're beginning to shed that as they continue to defy the odds.