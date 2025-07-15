The 2025 summer transfer window has been deeply affected by the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup, which anticipated the summer moves of multiple clubs around Europe before the start of the tournament with a special window in the first week of June before the usual one that officially started on July 1. Many of the top clubs wanted to make their business on time ahead of the pre-season and made some of the most expensive signings happen in June, while others are yet to be completed, such as Arsenal's potential new striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is set to join from Sporting CP in the coming days. Let's now take a step back and look at the top five most expensive transfers of the summer window, as of now, according to Transfermarkt:

5. Mohammed Kudus , Tottenham (€64 million)

Tottenham had to make some changes in the roster after a disappointing Premier League season, as Spurs ended up in 17th place despite winning the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United. As the team now coached by Thomas Frank will also have to play Champions League soccer, they have already signed defender Kevin Danso from Lens, signed permanently Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich but most notably have signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for around €64 million, making him the second most expensive transfer in the history of Tottenham after Dominic Solanke.

4. Jamie Gittens, Chelsea (€64.5 million)

After winning the UEFA Conference League and, most notably the first edition of the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea are making some moves ahead of the new season. After signing Brazilian wonderkid Estevao from Palmeiras, Chelsea signed striker Liam Delap from Ipswich, Joao Pedro from Brighton for €63 million and also Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for around €64.5 million, who overtook Christian Pulisic and made it into the top ten of the most expensive transfers in the history of Chelsea.

3. Martin Zubimendi , Arsenal (€70 million)

Arsenal are one of the most active clubs around Europe this summer, after former Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta took charge of the English club's recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window. Among the signings, with Gyokeres in line to become the next one and potentially one of the most expensive in the history of the club, the Gunners signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for €70 million. Zubimendi joined Arsenal this summer, alongside goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford.

2. Matheus Cunha, Manchester United (€75 million)

When we talk about signings, Manchester United are always there. Despite the disappointing season that ended with the Europa League defeat against Tottenham, Ruben Amorim's side are now trying to make some moves considering the financial struggles of the club. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton for around €75 million, the second most expensive transfer of the summer as of now.

1. Florian Wirtz, Liverpool (€125 million)

Liverpool made the most important signing of the summer so far, as the Reds signed former Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz for a record fee of €125 million, making him the biggest transfer in the history of the soccer club. Wirtz will join the 2024-25 Premier League champions ahead of the new season, coming to the Premier League with the expectations that are so high after dazzling in Germany for years. Is this the move that takes the Reds to UCL glory?