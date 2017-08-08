The goal of the year so far was scored by Celtic, and it's not even close

You can keep all your golazos or even Mario Mandzukic's overhead kick in the Champions League final - because this is the best goal of 2017. Celtic's 20-year-old Keiran Tierney scored a truly unbelievable goal to give his team a 4-0 lead over Kilmarnock on Tuesday, delivering a rocket from about 40 yards. Take a look:

Oh my goodness. That's as good of a pure strike from range as you will ever see. He summoned his inner Roberto Carlos and scored a goal that no other in 2017 can top. 

